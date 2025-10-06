Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Takes Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get PTC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PTC by 16.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PTC by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PTC by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $2,154,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $203.00 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.