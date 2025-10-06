Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO opened at $6.13 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,996,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 137.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,562,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,472,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

