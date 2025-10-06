Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $8.58 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 127,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $995,147.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 110,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,658.34. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 146,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,224,656.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,815.65. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,851,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,775,168 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 110,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

