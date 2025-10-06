Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

PEBO opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 16.88%.The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $30,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 24,330 shares in the company, valued at $750,093.90. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Eric Smith bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $32,086.20. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,859.73. This represents a 17.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 132.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

