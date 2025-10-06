PFG Investments LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

