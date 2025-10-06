PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 5,938 HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 37.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DINO stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 1.00. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

