PFG Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF $ERTH

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter.

ERTH stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

