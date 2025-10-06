PFG Investments LLC Cuts Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 236.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 55.1% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. The Campbell’s Company has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $49.11.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

