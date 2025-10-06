PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 314.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $66.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Tecnoglass has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

