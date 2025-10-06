PFG Investments LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after buying an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,360,000 after buying an additional 543,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,238,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,424,000 after buying an additional 190,397 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,138,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,049,000 after buying an additional 571,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $91.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

