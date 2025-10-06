PFG Investments LLC Invests $243,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

