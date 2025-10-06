PFG Investments LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,371,000. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,563,000.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BATS SMB opened at $17.38 on Monday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.