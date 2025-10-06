PFG Investments LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after buying an additional 493,960 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $388,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,177,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,245,000 after buying an additional 84,530 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,013,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 961,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,628,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $179.07 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,484. This trade represents a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,186 shares of company stock worth $9,647,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.