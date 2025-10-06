PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,711 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 113.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $72.87.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

