PFG Investments LLC Sells 572 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 450.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 217.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $116,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $72,637,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Halliburton by 292.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,807,084 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $57,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 121.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,306,224 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $83,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.