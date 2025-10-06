PFG Investments LLC Sells 823 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 57.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth $332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

AHR opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.49 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -454.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHR. JMP Securities raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Baird R W raised American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

