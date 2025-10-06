Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.5556.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 165,779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.62. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

