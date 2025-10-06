Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.5556.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.
PRAX stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.62. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $91.83.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
