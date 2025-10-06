Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.5556.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Praxis Precision Medicines Trading Down 1.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1,666.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 165,779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.62. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $91.83.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

