Premier, Inc. $PINC Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 72.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 2,172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $34,096.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 94,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,456.35. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $29,323.23. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,153.44. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $317,230. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $27.90 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is 381.82%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

