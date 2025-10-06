Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,399,750. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $56,531.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,661 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,704.22. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,856. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Procore Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10,900.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

