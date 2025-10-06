Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,573 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Schneider National by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 1,128.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 109.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W upgraded Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

