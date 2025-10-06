Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $74.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.42. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pulmonx by 556.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 407,971 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 3,328.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 86,046 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

