Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $338.37 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.24.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

