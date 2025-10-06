Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quhuo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Quhuo presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Quhuo Stock Up 8.3%

About Quhuo

NASDAQ:QH opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $169.07.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a gig economy platform in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers on-demand delivery solutions focusing on preparing food and deliver of other items, such as grocery and fresh food; and mobility services solutions comprise ride-hailing solutions, shared-bike maintenance, freight service, and vehicle export solutions.

