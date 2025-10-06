Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rapt Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rapt Therapeutics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.
Shares of Rapt Therapeutics stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. Rapt Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $498.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72.
Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
