Reddit’s (RDDT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

RDDT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Reddit from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reddit to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

Reddit Stock Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at $207.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.89. Reddit has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $282.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.23.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Reddit’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $7,909,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,426,647.04. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $3,601,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,651,627.52. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,834 shares of company stock valued at $86,512,599. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Reddit by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

