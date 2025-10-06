Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Regal Rexnord worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $192.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.63.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $148.10 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.19 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

