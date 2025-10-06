Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) versus Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Critical Comparison

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Wendy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Wendy’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wendy’s and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendy’s 4 13 5 1 2.13 Restaurant Brands International 1 13 11 0 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

Wendy’s currently has a consensus price target of $12.66, indicating a potential upside of 32.54%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $75.04, indicating a potential upside of 9.53%. Given Wendy’s’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Wendy’s is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

This table compares Wendy’s and Restaurant Brands International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendy’s $2.25 billion 0.81 $194.36 million $0.96 9.95 Restaurant Brands International $8.41 billion 2.67 $1.02 billion $2.64 25.95

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Wendy’s. Wendy’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wendy’s pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wendy’s pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 93.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Wendy’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Wendy’s has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wendy’s and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendy’s 8.63% 103.07% 3.94% Restaurant Brands International 9.43% 29.54% 5.83%

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Wendy’s on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S. The Wendy’s International segment is involved in the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in countries and territories other than the U.S. The Global Real Estate and Development segment focuses on real estate activity for owned sites and sites leased from third parties. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast-food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, French fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana-style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS quick service restaurants that offer meats and cheese, chopped salads, chili and soups, signature and other sides, soft drinks, and local specialties. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

