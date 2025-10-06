Reviewing BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) & SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ)

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) and BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and BPER Banca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% BPER Banca N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SVB Financial Group and BPER Banca”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $6.21 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.00 BPER Banca N/A N/A N/A $0.31 72.96

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BPER Banca. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BPER Banca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SVB Financial Group and BPER Banca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 BPER Banca 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats BPER Banca on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services. The company also provides financing and leasing, collection and payment, import and export, liquidity and investment management, digital, and other services. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising portfolio management, consultancy, financial advice, and wealth advisory services; insurance investment products; and funds and SICAVs. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Modena, Italy.

