Reviewing CPB (NYSE:CPF) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) and CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $160.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CPB pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. CPB pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CPB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CPB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and CPB”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska $3.23 billion 1.18 $412.43 million N/A N/A CPB $344.82 million 2.37 $53.41 million $2.23 13.57

First National of Nebraska has higher revenue and earnings than CPB.

Volatility and Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPB has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First National of Nebraska and CPB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 0.00 CPB 0 0 2 0 3.00

CPB has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.65%. Given CPB’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CPB is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Profitability

This table compares First National of Nebraska and CPB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A CPB 17.31% 12.80% 0.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of CPB shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CPB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CPB beats First National of Nebraska on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

(Get Free Report)

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions. In addition, the company offers treasury management, debt consolidation, financial planning, retirement planning, wealth management, merchant, and payroll services; and personal, commercial, and farm insurance products. Further, it provides solutions for agribusiness, commercial real estate, healthcare, transportation, and correspondent banking; investment services, such as capital market and institutional asset management; and digital banking services. First National of Nebraska, Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About CPB

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

