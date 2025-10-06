Reviewing MSP Recovery (MSPR) & Its Rivals

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “MEDICAL INFO SYS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MSP Recovery to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $18.25 million -$360.50 million -0.01 MSP Recovery Competitors $423.88 million -$61.23 million 1.53

MSP Recovery’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery. MSP Recovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 1 0 0 0 1.00 MSP Recovery Competitors 340 806 1927 29 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MSP Recovery and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies have a potential upside of 18.54%. Given MSP Recovery’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSP Recovery has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -4,375.62% -326.80% -61.32% MSP Recovery Competitors -319.54% -81.32% -22.59%

Volatility and Risk

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.53, indicating that its share price is 353% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery’s peers have a beta of 1.98, indicating that their average share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MSP Recovery peers beat MSP Recovery on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. engages in the development of healthcare recoveries and data analytics software. It also focuses on the identification and recoveries of improper payments made by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance spaces using data and analytics. The company was founded by John H. Ruiz, Frank C. Quesada, and Diana Diaz on July 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

