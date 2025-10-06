Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 6.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 110,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

