Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $9,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,846,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,151,000 after buying an additional 105,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 589,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $52,636,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after acquiring an additional 468,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $3,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 422,180 shares in the company, valued at $73,932,161.60. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 80,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $11,482,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 920,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,047,600. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 823,915 shares of company stock worth $106,393,195. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $143.87 on Monday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $176.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.73 and a beta of 2.60.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

