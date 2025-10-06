Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 74.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $353.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Cfra Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.53.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $322.06 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.61 and a twelve month high of $325.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.22 and its 200 day moving average is $270.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

