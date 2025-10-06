Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.02 Million Position in International Paper Company $IP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Paper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in International Paper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,941,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,951.69. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

