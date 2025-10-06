Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.06 Million Stake in IDEX Corporation $IEX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IDEX alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $224,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $166.93 on Monday. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

IDEX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.