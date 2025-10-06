Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $6.57 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HCA opened at $429.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.53 and a 200-day moving average of $372.92. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $432.36.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.75.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

