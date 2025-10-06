Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.52 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 423.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,441 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87,728 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Tapestry worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $6,653,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,004.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 427,031 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 388,350 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.6%

TPR opened at $114.91 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 182.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 253.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

