Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858,040 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,820,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,679,000 after buying an additional 4,169,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,052,000 after acquiring an additional 873,869 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 29,555,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,672,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,427,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,379,000 after buying an additional 430,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This trade represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $2,725,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 874,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,600. The trade was a 40.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

