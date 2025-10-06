Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,371 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.