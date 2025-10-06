Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 6,466 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AECOM by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,713,000 after purchasing an additional 553,519 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in AECOM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,683,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,096,000 after purchasing an additional 239,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,144,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACM opened at $128.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.53.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

