Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nextracker by 703.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 796.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nextracker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Nextracker by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Nextracker news, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $302,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 295,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,830,915.39. This represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $392,555.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,229.60. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,385. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday. Northland Capmk downgraded Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $66.00 price objective on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Nextracker Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NXT stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

