Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 121,165 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,165 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 165.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,126 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 294,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 61,132 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

CTRA stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

