Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,927 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $342,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after buying an additional 925,674 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 41.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,129,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,422,000 after buying an additional 918,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,009,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 816,334 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.44.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $176.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

