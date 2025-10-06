Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 92,517 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,517 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $179,444.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,488 shares in the company, valued at $8,184,446.88. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $725,017.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,473,616.80. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,110 shares of company stock worth $19,354,742 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $69.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 162.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 446.51%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

