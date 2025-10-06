Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Head to Head Analysis

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PENN Entertainment and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 2 6 11 0 2.47 Roblox 3 6 20 0 2.59

PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $126.72, indicating a potential upside of 3.10%. Given PENN Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Roblox.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.75 billion 0.41 -$311.50 million ($0.56) -33.93 Roblox $3.60 billion 22.01 -$935.38 million ($1.43) -85.95

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Roblox”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PENN Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PENN Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment -1.12% -4.36% -0.85% Roblox -23.67% -372.96% -13.06%

Summary

PENN Entertainment beats Roblox on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.