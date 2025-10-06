Roth Capital Expects Lower Earnings for Occidental Petroleum

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Melius began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.87.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.78 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,718,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,649,147,000 after acquiring an additional 615,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.