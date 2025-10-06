Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $21.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACI. UBS Group raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ACI opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $24.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.