Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after buying an additional 602,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after buying an additional 535,043 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 179.2% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,550,000 after buying an additional 414,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 112.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,396,000 after buying an additional 300,232 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $314.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.53.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.