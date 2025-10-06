Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on R. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.22.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $125.54 and a fifty-two week high of $195.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $981,216.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,177.14. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total value of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,526.06. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,249,000 after acquiring an additional 415,103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 51,455.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ryder System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,456,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,453,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in Ryder System by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,005,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after buying an additional 134,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

