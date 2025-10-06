S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 14.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 25.79 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.15 ($0.34). 10,387,470 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 2,579,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95 ($0.29).

Specifically, insider Wesley ter Haar purchased 164,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £37,854.09.

A number of analysts have commented on SFOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 32 to GBX 26 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 30 to GBX 25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 32.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a PE ratio of -53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

